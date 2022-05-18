Anna Halverson, a Democrat from Mount Horeb, has announced her candidacy for the open 80th State Assembly District seat following Representative Sondy Pope’s announcement to retire.
Halverson is the daughter of Army veterans and a retired second grade teacher. Moving from Army base to Army base as a kid, she’s “grateful” to call Mount Horeb home, according to her announcement, where she lives with her husband, seven-year-old daughter, and their two dogs.
As a supervisor with Progressive Community Services, a Verona-based non-profit working to help people with disabilities self-direct their Medicaid Services, Halverson says has “extensive knowledge and experience” in navigating complex systems of care.
“I work with the state government every day, and I see the barriers that people face when trying to get basic needs met for the people they love,” she wrote in her announcement. “Access to health care is something that I am passionate about. I will continue to advocate for people with disabilities and chronic health conditions because I know all Wisconsinites deserve access to quality care.”
Halverson says she has been a community organizer since moving to Mount Horeb in 2017. She said she has led advocacy visits with state legislators, organized state and local membership meetings, and planned events large and small through her work with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.
In her candidacy announcement, Halverson thanked Representative Pope for her “tireless work” on behalf of the 80th District.
“Representative Pope has been a fierce progressive voice in the Assembly,” Halverson said. “She represents our district well, especially when she advocates for strong public schools. I started my career working in schools and I want to carry on Rep. Pope’s legacy in the legislature. I will fight to make sure all students feel safe and welcome at school.”