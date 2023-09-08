Rep. Make Bare is among several lawmakers who have introduced legislation to increase the Homestead Tax Credit.
According to a Sept. 5 news release from Bare’s office, the Homestead Tax Credit is one of the most effective ways to keep Wisconsinites in their homes, especially for those living on fixed incomes, like seniors. Despite providing direct tax relief to those who need it most, the Homestead Tax Credit has not been increased since 2010. Senator Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit) also introduced legislation with Sen. LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee) and Rep. Daniel Riemer (D-Milwaukee) to provide an increase to this important tax credit.
In the news release, Bare said the Homestead Credit is “one of our best tools to help Wisconsinites afford housing.”
“At a time when we have the largest budget surplus in state history, we should be finding every way we can to provide targeted and meaningful tax relief,” he said. “By increasing the maximum eligible household income under the credit to $35,000 a year, more Wisconsinites will become eligible for this credit, which is especially crucial for those with a low or fixed income who are struggling to stay in their home.”