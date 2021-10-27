The City of Verona’s Plan Commission will hold public hearings for three massive projects at its Monday, Nov. 1, meeting.
One is a $200 million chemical research laboratory and office facility that would be inhabited by Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and got positive comments at this month’s commission meeting. Another is an adjustment to the Sugar Creek Commons project that’s been in the works since 2017 and is already under construction.
The third is a plan that would allow a developer to fill nearly 30 acres on the southeast corner of County Hwys. M and PD with up to 600 apartment units, 20.000 square feet of retail development and an expanded West Madison Bible Church. That’s down from a previous proposal of around 700 units.
Monday’s discussion and possible vote would not enable the development, but if the Common Council were to adopt a commission recommendation in favor, it would change the city’s land use plan to allow multifamily development in that area. The existing plan shows future uses of church, woodlands and single-family housing.
The submission from Cascade Development claims the combination of the two independent sites “will allow for the creation of a community where people can live, work and play.” It also claims taxable revenue for the city of up to $2 million.