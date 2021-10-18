The Dane County Board of Supervisors last week approved a tentative new 10-year map for supervisory districts, which now goes to municipalities to submit ward boundary plans back to the county. The board is scheduled to adopt a final supervisory district map on Nov. 18.
At its Thursday, Oct. 14 meeting, following a public hearing, the board approved “Map C,” the version recommended by its executive committee earlier last month after reviewing three finalists. That narrowing followed months of work by the nonpartisan Redistricting Commission, complicated by “severe delays” of the 2020 Census data, according to a county news release, as the board had to work “within a condensed time frame.”
“I’m incredibly proud of the work of the Redistricting Commission, their commitment to public input, and the maps that we received given extremely challenging circumstances,” said County Board Chair Analiese Eicher. “I’m hopeful this process can be a model for others as an example of a fair, public-driven map drawing process”.
In 2016, the county board created the nonpartisan independent commission which was appointed last year by Eicher and county clerk Scott McDonell. The commission has been soliciting maps from the public for the past month-and-a-half, following the release of 2020 U.S. Census data.
Verona’s District 32 supervisor Mike Bare said the redistricting process was made challenging both by the delay in receiving the census data and by the “tremendous growth” in Dane County over the past 10 years. He said the primary change affecting the area is that the city and southern half of the town will be together in one district, and the portion of the Town north of 151 and west of Highway M, along with the portion of the Town north of Highway PD will be in another.
“This will pose a bit of a challenge for the town with administering elections with two different County Supervisor ballots,” he wrote the Press in an email Monday. “(But) the town’s interests will be represented by two different supervisors, which can have benefits. Both the City of Verona and Town of Verona have grown enough that both will no longer fit together as a ‘community of interest’ into one supervisory district.”
For more information on the county’s redistricting process, visit board.countyofdane.com.