Town of Verona residents could have up to two new people on the board this year, as both seats up for re-election are contested.

It was guaranteed that there would be at least one new person later this spring, pending anyone filing to run for the Supervisor Seat No. 4, as incumbent Douglas Maxwell declined to run for re-election, citing his age as one of his motivations in stepping back. Not only did two newcomers – Deborah A. Paul and Kirsten Witte – file to run for Seat No. 4, but a familiar face is looking to challenge the incumbent for Supervisor Seat No. 3.

Incumbent Phyllis Wiederhoeft, a retired nonprofit director who’s been in the town for three decades, and challenger Mike Duerst, a farmer who’s lived in the town his entire life, will vie for Supervisor Seat No. 3. Wiederhoeft will be seeking her second term to the board, while Duerst will be attempting to come back after a year off, when he lost his re-election bid against newcomer David Lonsdorf.

Paul is a member of the town’s plan commission and works as the owner and vice president of Midwest Decorative Stone and Landscape Supply. Witte is an office administrator for Capitol Physical Therapy, which has locations in Verona and Mount Horeb.

The spring election will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. A primary election in February won’t be needed for any Verona-area races, as there are no seats with more than two people running for them. Prospective candidates had to turn in their nomination papers by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, to be placed on the ballot.