Verona resident Chad Kemp has announced his candidacy for the 80th Assembly District, to fill the seat recently vacated by Representative Sondy Pope following her retirement.
Kemp, a Democrat, lives in Verona with his three children. He is a graduate of Verona Area High School, the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Wisconsin Law School. After law school, he started his own law firm.
Since 2018, Kemp has served as an Alderperson on the City of Verona Common Council and has been voted as council president in 2020, 2021 and 2022. He currently serves as the chairperson on two council committees, Finance and Personnel.
As the chair of the Finance Committee during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kemp says he worked to reduce municipal debt without reducing services for Verona residents.
In 2018, he moved his law practice to the firm of Gingras, Thomsen & Wachs, where he specializes in Civil Rights Law.
“Each day I have an opportunity to work with individuals and families to seek justice when they have been wronged,” he wrote in an April 27 news release announcing his candidacy “In the Assembly, I will continue to give a voice to those individuals' families that struggle each day to make ends meet. Upon graduation from law school, I immediately had to apply the lessons of my youth and education to build my own small business to support my family. I focused on bringing civil discourse and understanding to often complicated legal disputes.”
Kemp wrote that he is the proud son of two healthcare workers who instilled in their three children the values of “hard work, service to others, and perseverance in the face of challenges.”
“My parents grew up in the inner city of Milwaukee,” he said in his announcement. “They put food on the table through hard work and a dedication to improving the lives of those around them. They passed those values on to me and my siblings. We learned to treat everyone with kindness and respect, regardless of their political ideology or socioeconomic condition. As human beings with families and friends, we all share the same fundamental goals of providing for others while trying to make the world a better place for our children.”
Kemp currently serves on the board of directors for Verona Area Swim Team and Little John’s community kitchens.
Sondy Pope was first elected in 2002 and served in both the 79th and 80th Assembly Districts. On April 14, she announced that she would not seek re-election to the Wisconsin State Assembly.
In his candidacy announcement, Kemp thanked Representative Pope for her two decades.
“Representative Pope has been a vigorous advocate for the citizens of our district,” he said. “I would like to thank her for fighting for access to health care, higher wages,preservation of our environment and, most importantly, her ongoing effort to bring high quality education to all Wisconsinites. I pledge to continue her progressive legacy in the Assembly.”
Kemp wrote that he believes in providing “first-rate public education for all Wisconsin students, premium health care services for all residents and wages to help lift and keep Wisconsin families stable.”
“Chad’s progressive values, extensive experience and collaborative style will help him best serve the citizens of the 80th Assembly District,” the news release said.