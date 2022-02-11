The City of Madison is eyeing a restart to its neighborhood planning process for 600 acres of land on the northern side of Town of Verona – not far from a different proposed City of Verona development that has upset some who would like to see the area keep its rural character.
During a Monday, Feb. 7, City of Madison Plan Commission meeting, staff announced their intention to revive the plan, noting that it had solved some of the previous concerns with previous iterations of the plan, with few questions from commissioners. That neighborhood development plan would take place for land that is mainly farmland with a handful of rural residential properties along the western side of Woods Road and the southern side of Mid Town Road.
The first public meeting for the neighborhood development plan is scheduled to take place in March, before a draft plan is created between then and May. There would then be a second public meeting in May before the development plan would be revised and adopted in either July or August, according to the city’s presentation to the plan commission.
Parts of the area marked for neighborhood planning would be adjacent to City of Verona land, where a 400-unit housing development has been proposed for the Marty farm property. The 148 acres of land to the south and west of Shady Oak Lane has been annexed into the City of Verona following Common Council approval in November, despite concerns from Town of Verona residents that developing the land would ruin the area’s rural character, damage the floodplain and encourage urban sprawl.
The northern half of the area in the City of Madison’s neighborhood plan for is classified in the Town of Verona’s 2016 boundary agreement plan as an area the town wanted to protect against future annexation. That boundary agreement plan that was later ratified did not involve the City of Madison, only the City of Verona.
Madison had developed a neighborhood plan for the area starting in 2008, City of Madison urban planner Kirstie Laatsch said, but the plan had been the subject of concerns from area residents at that time over the placement of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail. The city only developed 40 acres in the northeastern corner of the proposed development in 2009, Laatsch added.
“Recently there’s been some progress in adopting this open space corridor for the Ice Age Trail, which is one of the main reasons why we feel that now is the right time to restart this (neighborhood development plan) process,” they said.
As part of the City of Madison’s neighborhood development plan, staff will plan for Ice Age Trail connections and bike paths that have already been dedicated to through multiple parcels, already purchased by either the cities of Madison or Verona alone or through a partnership.
The City of Madison has yet to bring forward any annexation agreements for the land in the proposed neighborhood development plan outside of what has already been developed into single-family housing. But City of Madison urban planner Jeff Greger said that anything within the boundaries of the neighborhood development plan can be expected to be annexed into the city at some point in the future.