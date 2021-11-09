The public hearing for the City of Verona’s 2022 budget is set for Monday, Nov. 15.
The city’s $14.4 million tax levy limit leaves relatively little room to maneuver in this budget because of slower-than-usual growth, making most of the operating budget status quo, and a directive from Mayor Luke Diaz to avoid debt further takes away the flexibility most City of Verona budgets have had in recent years.
Most of the options the city had this year while building the budget came in the form of capital expenditures, which generally are considered to be one-time costs for specific projects, such as buildings, equipment, infrastructure or vehicles.
Among the $3 million allocated in the proposed budget is a relatively typical $557,000 for road repair and maintenance, almost $900,000 in water and sewer system upgrades, $150,000 in bike and pedestrian paths and sidewalks and about $500,000 in replacement vehicles.
City staff have been allocated a 3% cost-of-living adjustment in the proposal, and the staffing level within the city would decrease slightly.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. Monday, and any public comments will be taken during the public hearing that precedes the budget vote.
For information or questions on the budget, call administrator Adam Sayre at 848-9941 or email adam.sayre@ci.verona.wi.us.