The annual fall curbside clean-up begins this week in the City of Verona.
Public works staff will begin collecting leaves and yard waste and will continue until the city receives a significant snowfall.
The city sends a large vehicle that scoops leaves from curbsides, so residents are asked to rake leaves in piles as close to the curb as possible for easy collection. Leaves must be in a separate pile.
Yard waste includes grass clippings, leaves, weeds, small twigs, vegetable/plant matter and hay or straw.
Residents can always use the drop-off site at 410 Investment Court to dispose of such material.
The city holds regular brush collection -- for woody material, limbs and stumps placed neatly next to the street -- year-round on the second and fourth full weeks of each month.
For information or questions on the program, visit the public works page under the Government menu on the city’s website, ci.verona.wi.us or call 845-6695.