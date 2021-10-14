The City of Verona will hold its annual e-waste collection event next week.
This free collection is part of the city’s garbage and recycling contract with Waste Management and allows city residents to bring old televisions, computers and other items that are prohibited from going into landfills to the city’s public works drop-off site.
The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at 410 Investment Court.
Because of increased precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic, all participants must remain in their vehicles and follow all Dane County health orders. To ensure this works properly, place all items for removal in the trunk or rear storage area of the vehicle for removal by city staff.
Anyone bringing items must also furnish proof of residency, which can include utility bills or driver’s licenses, to qualify for the free collection. The city provides e-waste disposal year-round at the drop-off site to city residents for a fee.