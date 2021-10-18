With more than 3,000 new residents over the past 10 years, the City of Verona has two weeks to redraw its aldermanic districts to ensure fair representation.
The change happens once every 10 years and is based on the U.S. Census. For growing cities like Verona, it can be significant.
Based on redistricting maps presented last week to the Common Council, the update could mean new voting districts for more than 1,000 people now in District 3 and several shifts of a few hundred people elsewhere.
In Verona’s case, the previous census showed a population of 10,619, and the new population is 14,034, as of Jan. 1, 2020. That 32% increase is slow by Verona standards but still among the fastest growth in the state.
Most of the growth has been in Districts 3 and 4, unbalancing the maps and necessitating some changes. The city’s biggest district, 4, has 4,161 residents, while its smallest, District 1, has a population of 2,850.
With that in mind, city staff offered alders two main concepts at the Common Council’s Oct. 11 meeting – one based entirely on the existing population and one based on approved or proposed projects within city limits, totaling 16,900 residents. Under that scenario, with no changes, District 4 would still be the biggest, at 4,789, while District 2 would be the smallest, at 3,362.
Alders who spoke preferred to look ahead when planning.
“I think that’s smart for where we’re going as a community, to plan this based on where we’re going to be in the next couple years,” Ald. Christine Posey (Dist. 3) said.
Because of Dane County’s timeline for redistricting its own population and COVID-19 related delays in U.S. Census reporting to states, the city has little time to consider the options.
The county tentatively approved its map Thursday, Oct. 14, and municipalities must return their maps by Nov. 5 so the county can confirm Nov. 18. Unless it calls a special meeting, alders will have to agree on the new map during the Monday, Oct. 25, meeting.
City staff have been examining the maps for weeks, however, as the county had narrowed to a single option in September.
Ald. Heather Reekie (D-4) said she was happy to see her district would look similar to how it was under the proposed map, while Ald. Phil Hoechst (D-3), whose district would change the most, compared it to a classic computer game, SimCity.
“It’s been an exercise of staring at a screen, but (community planner) Katherine Holt and (city clerk) Holly (Licht) put a lot of work into this,” city administrator Adam Sayre said.
Changes either way
The existing maps have odd shapes that might appear at first glance to be gerrymandered, with District 3 bisecting the city north and south along Main and Locust streets and District 1 wrapping around District 2 in a C-shape.
The District 1 map is visually misleading, however, as almost all the population in District 1 is actually south of District 2, and the District 3 map has been extended each decade as the city has grown.
No matter what, there will be significant adjustments in the maps. The plan being discussed next week, based on projected population, aims to keep each of the districts close to 4,000 people.
One of the biggest changes visually would be to an area that is mostly unpopulated – Whispering Coves, on the city’s north side.
But the biggest challenge for redrawing the maps without significant disruption is in District 3, the only district without a large amount of projected growth.
The proposed map would shift the far northern side of District 3 – everything east of County Hwy. M and north of Cross Country Road – into District 2, meaning a change in representation for more than 1,000 people.
Another roughly 400 people living west and south of the Verona Area School District campus on North Main Street would move from District 2 into District 3. More than 300 people in Prairie Heights, near the bypass, would move from District 4 to 3, around 250 people in Cross Point, near Epic, go from District 2 to 1. About 250 people in downtown apartments and along South Shuman Street would move from District 1 to 3.
The map based on existing population would have featured most of those changes, but also split newer subdivisions along unnatural lines – putting parts of Scenic Ridge and Cathedral Point into District 3 and the rest in District 4 – as well as peeling off pieces of Eastview Heights for District 3, sending parts of Raywood into District 1 and having Cross Country Heights split into three districts.
Awkward complications
One of the biggest difficulties in the entire process has been the four-and-a-half-month delay in reporting U.S. Census information to Aug 12.
Another complication was the limitations provided by existing U.S. Census tracts, which are small subsections of population within every municipality. Some of them have just a handful of residents, while others have hundreds, and they cannot be split by district or ward.
Adding to the challenge has been the city’s attempt to make the population even while keeping incumbent alders from getting booted out of their districts – as was done the last time.
In addition, in 2011, the city went with a nine-ward setup, up from two per district in previous years, to accommodate a change to Assembly districts, which left a piece from the northwest side of the city in the 79th and moved the rest of the city to the 80th. To rectify that and simplify for the future, city staff proposed a 12-ward setup, three per aldermanic district.
Fortunately, the City of Verona is in a single, contiguous county supervisory district based on the option the Dane County Board chose Thursday, Oct. 14. At least one alternative would have split the city into two districts.
However, there are some proposed northside subdivisions not yet within city limits that would be in District 29, rather than 32, Verona’s current district.