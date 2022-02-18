Weather Alert

...Hazardous Travel Conditions from Burst of Snow and Blowing Snow Late This Evening... Moderate to occasionally heavy snow showers will diminish across far southeast Wisconsin, in the Kenosha, Racine and Lake Geneva areas through 10 pm CST this evening. Until then, the snow showers will quickly drop the visibility to one quarter mile in the Racine and Kenosha area with rapid accumulations of snow, up to 1.5". This will result in snow covered roads and hazardous travel conditions. In addition, gusty winds of 40 to 50 mph and falling temperatures through the 20s into the teens will cause blowing and drifting in open areas as well as lingering snow covered and slippery roads through the overnight. Overnight commuters should be prepared to slow down during this burst of heavier snow, and save lives. Be weather aware this evening.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...West to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph will continue to veer to the northwest late this evening. * WHERE...All of south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest gusts will continue to be associated with a period of heavy snow showers that is moving through southeast and south central Wisconsin late this evening. A few gusts of 55 to 65 mph are possible with the snow showers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&