Dane County is on a glide path to using 100 percent renewable energy at all county facilities.
County Executive Joe Parisi and Alliant Energy announced in a Friday, Feb. 18 news release final plans for construction to begin this spring on a 90-acre solar project in the Town of Cottage Grove. Parisi said the Yahara Solar Project will achieve Dane County’s goal of using all renewable electricity at its facilities.
“This major accomplishment benefits both the environment and our economy, creating local clean energy jobs and helping combat climate change,” he said.
The planned 17-megawatt (MW)solar field would include over 33,000 solar panels and produce more than 31,000 megawatt hours of renewable electricity per year – enough to power 3,600 Dane County homes. The renewable electricity generated will reduce greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to the emissions produced by over 4,700 vehicles, or the burning of 24 million pounds of coal per year.
The project would be nearly double the size of the solar installation at the Dane County Regional Airport—a 9 MW project that began operation in December 2020. Pending County Board approval, the county will lease the property to Alliant Energy, and once the project is complete, Alliant will deliver the power generated to its customers, according to the news release.