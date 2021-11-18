With the deadline to finalize its 10-year supervisory map looking, the Dane County Board will hold a virtual public hearing regarding the final supervisory district map at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.
According to a county news release, after the nonpartisan redistricting commission recommended three maps earlier this fall, the executive committee forwarded map “C” for county board consideration, with the board approving a tentative district map on Oct. 14. In the past three weeks, municipalities have had the opportunity to reconcile the map with ward boundaries and submit approved plans to the county.
County board chair Analiese Eicher said the county is now near the end of the 2021 redistricting process with this final public hearing.
“Prior to finalizing the map, and in accordance with state law, the county board is providing members of the public with an opportunity to express their views on the supervisory district map that will be used for the next 10 years,” she said in the news release.
Information for the public to register to attend and/or speak at the virtual meeting can be found on the top of the agenda posted on the County’s Legislative Information Center.
The link to register is zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3iQ_n1BxRmOFtUDR6pcAjg