The Dane County Broadband Task Force is asking residents to complete a survey about broadband access in the county, in an online survey available until April 15.
According to a county news release, the task force recently collaborated with the University of Wisconsin-River Falls Survey Research Center to complete the broadband survey in Dane County with the intention to use the data for recommendations to the Dane County Board to improve broadband access.
The survey consisting of a random sampling of mailed surveys as well as an online component will help inform the work of the task force as they consider recommendations that will be submitted to the County Board in June. The 15-member Task Force was created by the Dane County Board in 2021, and has been meeting since last July.
County Board District 36 Supervisor Melissa Ratcliff, Chair of the Broadband Task Force, said the information will help the county as officials consider recommendations to improve broadband expansion.
“We’ve heard over and over about the lack of access and the excessive costs of broadband in the County,” she said in the news release. “Oftentimes the barrier to expansion is the lack of data – this is a great step to fulfill that void.”
The survey is at tinyurl.com/danecountybb and will be available until April 15, at which time UW River Falls Survey Research Center will analyze and prepare a report for the Task Force on the information received.
For more information on the task force, visit board.countyofdane.com/initiatives/Broadband-Task-Force