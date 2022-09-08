The Dane County Board of Supervisors will hold two public hearings to hear the budget requests from the individual departments in the county, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept 21. The hearings are held annually prior to County Executive Joe Parisi releasing his proposed budget.
In a county news release, County Board Chair Patrick Miles said the budget is “one of the most important pieces of legislation the Dane County Board works on each year.”
“Getting public input on the requests submitted by each department provides the County Executive and County Board important information as we work on the 2023 budget now through mid-November,” he said. “I encourage members of the public to listen and provide comment as we work on setting the priorities for the following year.”
Half of the departments will present budget requests at the first meeting; the other half at the second meeting. Scheduled for the Sept. 14 meeting are: Department of Administration, Public Health Madison and Dane County, County Treasurer, Library, University Extension, Land and Water Resources, Register of Deeds, Planning and Development, Clerk of Courts, Sheriff, Juvenile Court Program, Public Safety Communication, Emergency Management, Corporation Counsel, Family Court Services, Medical Examiner and District Attorney.
Departments scheduled for the Sept. 21 public hearing are: Office for Equity and Inclusion, County Clerk, County Executive, County Board Office, Airport, Henry Vilas Zoo, Alliant Energy Center, Public Works, Highway, and Transportation, Waste Renewables, Veterans Services and Human Services.
The hearings will be held in a hybrid format with the option to attend and register to speak both virtually and in person. Information to connect virtually will be available on top of the agendas which will be posted the Friday prior to the hearing date and available here: https://dane.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx
People attending virtually are required to register by 5:30 p.m., 30 minutes before the meeting starts. Those attending the meeting in person are also encouraged to register 30 minutes in advance with the link on the agenda, however, there will be registration forms available at the meeting as well.
For more information on the public hearings, call the Dane County Board Office at 608-266-5758. For more information on the budget process, visit board.countyofdane.com/budget.