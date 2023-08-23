County jail suspending in-person visitation due to COVID spike

The Dane County Jail is seeing increased COVID-19 cases among residents. To minimize the spread of the virus, jail administrators are temporarily suspending in-person visitation and programming.
According to a Tuesday, Aug. 22 county news release, 49 residents have tested positive in the jail. Those who have tested positive are currently isolated in four City-County Building cell blocks and two Public Safety Building housing units. Due to the current population, the jail has limited space for isolating residents.
The Dane County Jail has medical staff in the building 24/7 to treat anyone symptomatic. If a resident’s symptoms become too severe to be treated by jail nursing staff, they will be transported to a local hospital.
Other safety precautions include the availability of face masks for all staff and residents, rapid testing, vaccinations, and increased cleaning protocols. Attorney visits will be permitted with mandatory face coverings.