With the Dane County Regional Airport facing growing costs to replace firefighting foam that contains “forever chemicals” that can contaminate water, the county may join a lawsuit to force manufacturers of those chemicals to pay for their cleanup.
Dane County will authorize its legal counsel to pursue legal action against per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) manufacturers for their responsibility in contaminating and negatively impacting the environment in the county, according to a Thursday, Jan. 20 county news release. The Dane County Board will introduce a resolution authorizing Dane County’s Corporation Counsel to enter into an agreement with an outside legal firm to join class action litigation against PFAS manufacturers.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) identifies PFAS as widely used, long-lasting chemicals that break down very slowly over time. Both the EPA and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources have recently identified PFAS as emerging contaminants. Last October, the EPA released their action plan outlining a “whole of government” approach to tackling PFAS contamination, according to the news release.
County executive Joe Parisi said the Dane County Regional Airport faces “substantial costs to investigate and remediate PFAS impacts.” The airport has been legally mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration to use a firefighting agent containing PFAS, known as Aqueous-Film-Forming Foam (AFFF), for training and emergencies, which has been discharged on airport property, according to the news release.
“PFAS manufacturers made millions selling these products, and we owe it to the taxpayers of Dane County to make sure they aren’t forced to pay for cleaning up the contamination that resulted from using firefighting foam,” he said in the news release.
Numerous airports and other public entities have filed suit against PFAS manufacturers to recover their existing and future costs to investigate and remediate PFAS contamination resulting from AFFF use. Dane County joining a multi-jurisdictional litigation process to hold PFAS manufacturers liable for contamination would be similar to the action taken by the county against opioid manufacturers.
The airport is conducting a pilot project to capture and remove PFAS contamination at the location with the highest PFAS concentrations, with the hope of “significantly reducing” them according to the news release. If the results are promising, the airport will expand its use to other areas of the property where PFAS has been detected.