County to study ‘community scale’ manure processing plant

If there’s anyone who knows about the cycle of life, it’s a farmer. And that includes the business end of things - manure.
Removing waste products can be a costly, messy matter, but Dane County officials believe there’s a way to help area farms keep the common environment clean and healthy, and save a few dollars in the process.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced on Tuesday, Sept. 27 he’s including $3 million in his upcoming 2023 budget to study the feasibility of opening a commercial grade, community scale manure processing plant in the county, and funding to acquire a site for such a project.
According to a Sept. 27 county news release, the initiative will “substantially reduce phosphorus runoff, advance the community’s clean lakes efforts, and benefit the climate.”
“Through this plant, Dane County and its partners can create a one-stop service for manure that can be transported to one central location (and) incentives can be created for participation in a true community-scale solution,” the news release read. “This type of a project will also offer smaller producers an opportunity to better manage animal waste streams with technical solutions they may not otherwise be able to afford on their own.”
Parisi said a community manure treatment plant will be an asset to Dane County’s clean lakes and climate goals by collecting methane from manure and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Renewable natural gas and excess nutrients that contribute to algae growth could then be exported out of the watershed.
“We have done a lot over the past decade to address the root cause of excessive algae growth in the Yahara Chain of Lakes. Yet … climate change rains have become even more frequent,” he said. “We need a grander scale solution to address this challenge if we want to reach our phosphorus runoff reduction goals.”
The feasibility analysis will look at options for manure transportation and handling, and what components would be needed to process large volumes of waste most efficiently. Parisi is asking the Dane County’s Department of Land and Water Resources to determine how much manure could be processed, along with the potential environmental and financial benefits of converting it into renewable energy.
Partnering with farmers
Manure spread onto frozen land can spur phosphorus delivery to area lakes, triggering algae blooms and green slime. According to the county, ending winter spreading will help reduce the phosphorus load, as around 50 half of phosphorus loading in the Mendota watershed occurs from January through March.
Dane County partnered the development of two digesters in the North Mendota Watershed around 15 years ago outside of Middleton and Waunakee. The facilities have helped farmers manage manure application by converting methane from collected manure into renewable natural gas (RNG) and trucking it to a county processing station for use as cleaner burning vehicle fuel.
Between the two digesters and the proposed manure processing plant, the county’s goal is to process manure from two-thirds of animals in the Mendota watershed - treat around 400 million gallons of manure each year from about 40,000 cows.
“Society has ways to manage human waste at a community-wide scale. If the same principles are applied to animal waste,” the news release read. “Some of the most highly productive farmlands in Dane County exist within the headwaters and watersheds of its most sensitive rivers and lakes. (We) can substantively move the dial on cleaning area lakes in a way never previously conceived as possible.”