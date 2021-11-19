Despite delays getting Census data, Dane County has a new board of supervisors district map after the board approved a final supervisory map at its Thursday, Nov. 18 meeting. The map will be used for the next 10 years for elections and county board representation.
According to a county news release, the 2021 redistricting process used a new format that the board approved in 2016, which included creation of a non-partisan redistricting commission to solicit maps from members of the public and then submit three recommended maps for consideration by the board.
“Using a non-partisan redistricting commission has allowed those communities directly affected, rather than elected officials, to draw the maps,” the release read.
The 11-member commission was appointed last fall by county board chair Analiese Eicher and county clerk Scott McDonell following an application process. The commission met for several months to hear informational presentations, develop a communication plan, and recommend three maps to send to the full board for consideration.
In the meantime, county municipalities participated in the ward reconciliation process, where minor changes were made to align with ward boundaries, and to address minor concerns among cities, towns and villages.
Eicher applauded the work of the commission, county staff, and county cities, towns and villages throughout the process.
“Without their cooperation and hard work, we would not have been able to meet these strict deadlines,” she said in the news release. “Every person in this process, and every resident of Dane County, should feel proud and confident that this map truly was drawn by the very people it represents. I hope this process can be a model for others.”
According to the news release, the entirety of the redistricting process took place in an extremely condensed timeline due to the severe delays of census data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Without the delays of the census data, the redistricting process would have taken place this spring. Time was a factor, as supervisor candidates can begin taking out nomination papers for the April 2022 election as soon as Dec. 1.