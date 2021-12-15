Dane County board moves toward creating hybrid meetings

The Dane County Board of Supervisors will consider an ordinance this week that would allow it to conduct future meetings in a hybrid format of in-person and virtual.
According to a Wednesday, Dec. 15 county news release, the board will discuss an ordinance amendment at its meeting on Thursday, Dec. 16 that would update its rules on how it functions, including meeting formats and motions. County board meetings have been held virtually since March 2020 due to the COVID-10 pandemic, with county facilities remaining closed until June 13, 2022.
A proposed ordinance amendment would let the board and its committees hold future meetings in a hybrid format, which would allow for attendance and public testimony to occur both in-person and virtually.
County Board Chair Analiese Eicher recently said board meetings will continue in their virtual format until the technology is upgraded, board rules updated, and the COVID-19 public health threat reduces for those wishing to attend in-person to do so safely. She said updating the board rules will put the group closer to being able to conduct hybrid meetings,
“We want to be successful, and that means meeting safely, and with the correct processes and technology to do so,” said in the news release. “While we had kinks to work out, our virtual meetings have been successful — we’ve seen increased participation from members of the public, and we will continue to work towards a more inclusive solution.”