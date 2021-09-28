Dane County is looking to divert people who are experiencing behavioral health-related crises away from law enforcement action through the creation of a $10 million 24-hour triage center.
County executive Joe Parisi announced the crisis triage center as the largest part of his 2022 budget proposal, as well as a new division of county government to oversee the county’s behavioral and mental health initiatives, in a Monday, Sept. 27, news release. The entirety of Parisi’s proposed 2022 operating budget will be announced Friday, Oct. 1, according to a Sept. 27 Cap Times story.
The $10 million will go toward the planning and development of the crisis triage center that will open in two or three years, as well as site acquisition for it, the news release states. Parisi’s proposed 2022 budget also provides $500,000 for a new administrator and staff for the new Division of Behavioral Health, located within the county’s Department of Human Services.
Parisi said in the release that the COVID-19 pandemic has strained the physical health and wellbeing of too many people in the community.
“One of the many long-term unknowns from this period of time is what the behavioral health impacts will be for decades to come,” he said in the release. “Investing $10 million for site acquisition, planning, and development of the Crisis Triage Center will bolster mental and behavioral health services in our community, keeping people out of the criminal justice system and in services suited to address the barriers they face.”
Once operational, the triage center would be open to walk-in services, people who receive a referral from one of the county’s community partners or those that are brought there by law enforcement, the release states. People could stay at the triage center for up to 23 hours before being redirected to other community programs, the Cap Times story states.
The 2021 operating budget passed last fall included $300,000 to plan the triage center and conduct an analysis of the county’s current resources and conditions for both crisis interventions and jail diversion, the news release states. The county also opened a Behavioral Health Resource Center on West Badger Road last November, the Cap Times story states.