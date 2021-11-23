The Dane County Board of Supervisors has been recognized nationally for its efforts to engage county residents online.
The National Research Center (NRC) at Polco and the International City and County Management Association (ICMA) named Dane County the winner of the Voice of the People Award for Excellence in Online Outreach, according to a Tuesday, Nov. 23 county news release.
The Voice of the People Awards are the only national awards that honor local governments based on improving communities through excellent online resident engagement, according to the release.
The board has highlighted community engagement and transparency as a priority over the past five years, and is continuing to try new strategies to increase participation and engagement with county residents. According to the news release, it developed an initiative called “Engage Dane,” which led to the creation of a position in the board office dedicated to community engagement, which has been filled since 2019 by Lauren Kuhl.
Board chair Analiese Eicher said the board has been intentional in working to improve outreach and approaches to include the public
“The pandemic has brought many challenges, with much of our work taking place remotely,” Eicher said in the news release. “We have been fortunate to have online outreach available to us, and Lauren’s expertise to guide its use, particularly with the recently completed redistricting process.”