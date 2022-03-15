From left, Laura Daly and Jean Greene prepare ballots for tabulation while Mary Beth Ring, right, picks them up to feed into the machine on Election Day, Nov. 3, in the Town of Verona Hall’s common room. Accordingn to unofficial election results provided by the town clerk the next day, the town’s residents cast 1,422 ballots in total, with 1,081 being either mailed or in-person absentee.