Both city and town of Verona residents eligible to vote can cast their ballots before election day during early voting hours two weeks prior to this spring’s April 5 election.
Early voting for both municipalities begins on Tuesday, March 22, two weeks before the election. Both will have voting on weekdays through Friday, April 1. The town will offer longer hours on Friday, April 1, allowing early voting until 5 p.m.; the city will have early voting on the morning of Saturday, March 26.
Neither municipality will have voting on Monday, April 4, the day before the election.
City of Verona residents can vote early at the city center at 111 Lincoln St. each day it’s offered, and town residents can go to the town hall, 7669 County Hwy. PD.
People interested in absentee voting can request their ballots online at myvote.wi.gov. Prior to being sent a ballot, people will need to upload proof of a valid, state-issued photo ID such as a driver’s license, an ID card that can be obtained from the state Department of Motor Vehicles in lieu of a driver’s license or a passport.
Anyone returning an absentee ballot should not use the respective drop boxes at the city and town halls; they should either be mailed back or delivered in person to the clerk’s office. All absentee ballots should be returned by 8 p.m. on election day to be counted.
There are a handful of contested races in the greater Verona area this spring. Town of Verona residents will have the most to vote for, as both seats for the town board of supervisors up for re-election have contested races. Incumbent Phyllis Wiederhoeft will be running for her second term against challenger Mike Duerst, a longtime supervisor who was ousted by an opponent during last spring’s election. The other town board seat, currently held by departing supervisor Douglas Maxwell, is being sought after by newcomers Deborah Paul and Kirsten Witte.
For the Verona Area School District, there is one contested race between Joe Hanes, who was appointed to the board last November to finish the remaining five months of former board president Noah Roberts’ term, and newcomer Jo Ellen Kilkenny for the At-Large seat. The other seat, the City of Fitchburg seat that is open for any Fitchburg resident to run for but can be voted on by all residents of the district, has just Nicole Vafadari running for it after she was appointed to the seat last summer.
The City of Verona will have six elected officials on the ballot, with all incumbents running unopposed. And the Dane County Board of Supervisors seats, for which the greater Verona area now has two, both also have incumbents Mike Bare and Dave Ripp running unopposed.
For more information, contact your respective municipal clerk. City of Verona clerk Holly Licht can be reached by calling (608) 848-9947, and town clerk Teresa Withee can be reached by calling (608) 807-4466.