Epic has been named a Dane County 2021 Climate Champion for its water conservation and energy use.
According to a Dec. 4 county news release, the Climate Champions program is operated by the county Office of Energy and Climate Change, which recognizes local entities that are leading on climate action. The program bestowed honors on 48 “Climate Champions” from 29 organizations this year.
Within each category are four levels of distinctions, with four stars indicating the highest level of achievement in that category. In 2021, Epic was one of five entities that achieved that level.
The Epic campus features about 43 acres of green roofs, in addition to several ponds, bioswale and stormwater structures. Epic has also invested in various water conservation measures and actively manages salt use on its campus, according to the news release.
The company also utilizes one of North America’s largest geothermal systems that provides heating and cooling to the campus for significant energy savings.
In the news release, county executive Joe Parisi said the aim of the Climate Champions program is to celebrate local leadership in fulfilling the goals set forth in the county’s Climate Action Plan, which commits Dane County to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 50% by 2030 and put itself on a path to be carbon-neutral by 2050.
“Across Dane County, local businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations are doing vital work to reduce their emissions,” he said in the news release. “The Climate Champions program enables us to recognize and celebrate those achievements and hopefully inspire additional action by other entities across the county. Their leadership is an inspiration to others and a critical part of helping us achieve our emission goals.”
Categories include building energy use, fleet operations, water saving practices, waste diversion practices and employee commuting. Entities that achieve Climate Champion status will receive signage and recognition on the OECC website.
To learn more about the 2021 Climate Champions, visit daneclimateaction.org..