Governor Evers recently signed a $17.3 million contract to reconstruct WIS 69 between Paoli and US 18/151 near Verona in Dane County. Construction is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 4.
The project is intended to reconstruct WIS 69 and make improvements including building and widening the highway to include 12-foot lanes each way with eight-foot shoulders (five-foot paved, three-foot gravel); construct a roundabout at the WIS 69 and County PB intersection in Paoli; realign sections of WIS 69 to improve sight lines; and widen the WIS 69 structure over Badger Mill Creek.
WIS 69 will be closed to through traffic between Paoli and Verona. The signed detour route will follow WIS 92, WIS 78, and US 18/151. Access will be maintained to local residences and businesses.
Motorists should plan ahead, use alternate routes and slow down in work zones, the news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation states.
The project aims to improve WIS 69 between Belleville and Verona in Dane County.
Work is set to be divided into two sections over two construction years. In 2022, WIS 69 will be reconstructed between Paoli and Verona.
That project is scheduled for completion in late October 2022, weather-permitting.
In 2023, construction will occur on WIS 69 between Belleville and Paoli.
More information on this project is available at projects.511wi.gov/wis69, or by contacting WisDOT Southwest Region communications manager Michael Bie at 608-246-7928 or michael.bie@dot.wi.gov.