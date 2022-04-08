The greater Verona area’s turnout for the Tuesday, April 5, election was on par with last year’s spring election, despite the absence of a state-wide election that was a key race in 2021.
For the April 5 election, 2,895 voters between both the city and town of Verona cast a ballot, equaling 27.1% of 10,658 combined registered voters. The city had 2,238 voters out of its 9,150 registered voters, or 24.4% turnout; the town had a much larger percentage of voters who participated, with 657 ballots cast out of 1,508 voters, or 43.6%.
The April 5 election consisted of all local races, with the three contested races in the greater Verona area being two seats on the town board and an At-large seat on the Verona Area Board of Education. The 2021 spring election pulled just over 30% of voters, which featured a state-wide race for the state Department of Public Instruction superintendent alongside local races.
In the April 5 election, the city had a higher percentage of its ballots cast as absentee, with 31% being either mailed in or done during early voting hours held the two weeks prior to the election. In the town, it was just a quarter of all ballots that were done as absentee.
More than 35% of requested ballots in the City of Verona were not returned by 8 p.m. on April 5, compared to a quarter of those ballots requested in the town.
Few absentee ballots were rejected – the city rejected one, and the town rejected two.
Most incumbents kept their seats in the April 5 election, as most were running unopposed. The one exception was the race for Town Board Supervisor No. 3, where longtime board member Mike Duerst ousted incumbent Phyllis Wiederhoeft. The other board seat, a competition between two newcomers, resulted in Deborah Paul winning over opponent Kirsten Witte.
For the school board’s At-large seat, incumbent Joe Hanes won against opponent Jo Ellen Kilkenny. This will be Hanes’ first full term after he was appointed to the board in November.