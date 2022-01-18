Patrick Groom has some big shoes to fill in Verona, and it all starts this week.
Groom, whose first day was Tuesday, Jan. 18, is succeeding beloved, long-time city Parks and Urban Forestry director Dave Walker, whose last day is Friday, after 30 years working for the department in a variety of capacities.
Groom, most recently parks director for the City of Stoughton, was hired late last year from a group of four semifinalists. In an email to the Press last week, he said it was “bittersweet” to leave Stoughton, where he had led the department for the past five years.
“I felt like we were making good progress, and I had some exciting improvements planned in the next few years that I won’t be able to complete but also excited for new opportunities that will be presented with the City of Verona,” he wrote.
In an email to the Press, City of Verona administrator Adam Sayre wrote last week that Groom “has the skills and experience that will make him a good parks director.”
Groom is a 2011 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, majoring in recreation management and minoring in business administration with management emphasis.
After graduation, he worked for three years for the Wausau/Marathon County Parks Department in a maintenance position before moving on to the City of Woodbury (Minn.) Parks Department in 2015. Later that year, he moved back to Wisconsin when he was hired by the City of Monona as a parks maintenance lead worker, supervising seasonal employees.
Groom worked at that job for one year before being hired in 2016 by the City of Stoughton as parks supervisor. In that role he supervised park maintenance operations and staff, planned capital projects and budgets, among other duties.
In his letter of application for the Verona position , he cited 10 years of direct work experience in the municipal parks and recreation industry, including more than five years serving as the Parks Supervisor for the City of Stoughton.
“From these experiences I have had the opportunity to work for some great leaders that have mentored me into the successful leader that I take pride in today,” he wrote. “I am a hard-working professional seeking the opportunity to challenge myself and advance my career into a position where I can utilize my creativity and lead a well-oiled Parks and Forestry Division.”
Walker, a 1989 Verona High School graduate, started working for the city as a part-time summer maintenance staffer in 1990, when the entire parks department was two full-time employees and two summer helpers overseeing 10 parks. He found a permanent position in the department in 1993, moving up to director in 1997.
Now, Verona has 27 parks and the department has six full-time employees and a total of 16 positions, including summer and mowing staff, as he works this week to prepare his successor to take things over.