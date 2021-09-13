Faced with a choice between two interested candidates for an open District 2 seat on City of Verona’s Common Council, alders would rather have had none.
But after some of them hemmed and hawed over public representatives appointing yet another unelected council member for the second time this year and the fifth time in three years, they made their choice, anyway, and picked Mara Helmke as the newest alder.
Helmke, a CPA who has lived in Verona for the past 13 years, beat out Karen Smith, an accountant with human resources experience who has lived in Verona for the past 18 years, by a vote of 6-1. Ald. Evan Touchett (Dist. 4) said he had a slight preference for Smith mainly because she committed in her application to running for re-election next April and he felt stability was important.
Most alders appeared hesitant to choose even during the roll call, pausing or drawing out the names as they spoke. Several encouraged both to run next spring so voters could choose for themselves.
Helmke and Smith chose distinctly different focuses during their speech to the council earlier in the meeting.
Helmke emphasized the importance of giving attention to the city’s downtown to draw in visitors and businesses, and she spoke of her experience pushing for public education about candidates during recent school board elections by hosting an online Q&A session. The former PTO president of Sugar Creek Elementary School told alders her leadership experience on nonprofit boards and active listening skills would be an asset.
Smith talked about the importance of Verona Area School District’s schools to the community and her excitement for a recently proposed subdivision on the city’s north side she hoped to be involved in shaping. Smith also told alders her experience working for an architectural firm on municipal submittals would be of use as an alder.
Other priorities Helmke highlighted in her application were affordable housing and diversity, equity and inclusion.
Alders also asked each candidate about availability on Monday nights, and both said they would make council meetings their priority. Helmke said she has two young children, but had already gotten her husband’s commitment to handle taking them to activities.
Helmke and Rye Kimmett are both new in District 2, with Kimmett chosen to finish out the term of Katie Kohl in June, and Helmke accepting the final seven months of Charlie Ryan’s term. Both Kohl and Ryan found it difficult to maintain the commitments of the council in recent months, with Kohl wanting to spend more time with her children and Ryan reportedly taking a new job that involved travel.