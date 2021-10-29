Four people will vie for the Verona Area Board of Education’s open At-Large seat next week.

School board members interviewed a dozen candidates in a first round of interviews during their Monday, Oct. 25, meeting, where candidates were given the same questions – such as what role the school board should play and what they felt should be the mission for the Verona Area School District – before they were narrowed down to four. Those four in alphabetical order are Joe Hanes, Karissa Huntington, Yanli Li Rush and Korbey White.

The board will conduct its second round of interviews Monday, Nov. 1, during its meeting, with a final vote and the swearing in of the new board appointee expected to follow.

Hanes is a corporate counsel for UW-Health who has five children in the district. Huntington is an international educational program adviser and the mother of three children who attend the district’s Two-Way Immersion program. Rush is on the teaching faculty at University of Wisconsin-Madison and has previously been a teacher in Oconomowoc and China. And White works as a health program manager for the state and volunteers with 100 Black Men of Madison and the Dane County Restorative Justice program.

Huntington told the board that as he and his wife had watched virtual school board meetings in summer 2020 to learn how their children would be educated in the fall, he was impressed how the board handled the decision to send grades K-2 students back first and phase in the other grades.

He said he saw some of the same attributes he uses at work with needing to navigate difficult situations and provide rational explanations during an emotional time.

“Seeing what’s been going on nationally – thankfully not so much locally right now – but in terms of schools, and school boards, in particular becoming a new battleground for certain cultural wars that have been going on, I see that as a problem we could potentially face in our community,” he said. “I think that my professional skills align with being able to handle that.”

Huntington said both she and her husband graduated from the district and felt like they both had a “world-class education” while they attended. Upon returning to the Madison area, she said, finding a program that allowed their children to get a bilingual education was a top priority.

“I do really like what I see in the strategic plan, and I’d like to be a part of helping the school district achieve those goals,” she said.

Rush said one of her motivations behind applying for the board was seeing her middle school-aged son thrive once she enrolled him in the district.

As part of her work, she had talked with a variety of different families and found their students all needed different levels of social emotional learning and support, and it inspired her to apply for the seat, she said.

“My vision is I help every kid succeed … I really want to use my skills and knowledge to help our kids succeed and have more of an inter-cultural competence, and be a new generation of global citizens,” she said.

White was inspired to apply for the board as he’s watched young Black and Latino men not have the educational skills necessary to communicate coherently or struggle with writing letters of apology or checks that were required as a part of their “repair harm” agreements, he said.

White told the board he had gone to the Madison Metropolitan School District and asked for analytical data on how students of color, those with disabilities and those who identify as LGBT identities were doing with learning during the pandemic and said what he found was “disgusting.”

“I said, ‘OK, let me get involved with my district and see what’s going on,’” he said. “There’s a huge problem here, and how do we address it? By fostering those authentic relationships with these families, with these students.”