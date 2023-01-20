How does the city salt its roads?

As we enter the second month of winter, most drivers are used to the slippery road conditions that snow and ice and bring.
How does the city keep the streets clear during inclement weather? City of Stoughton Director of Public Works Brett Hebert has an update on the department’s ongoing efforts to use various types of road salt to do just that.
Operator Training
Every operator, including parks staff, has been through Wisconsin’s Salt Wise (wisaltwise.com) courses. The department also conducts annual in-service training on the proper use of salt, including several factors for truck operators to take into account:
- Any salt that we put down will make its way to the surrounding waterways.
- A little bit of salt goes a long way
- Road temperature, ambient temperature and sunlight after the snow storm will determine how well salt will work.
Truck Calibration
Every truck is calibrated so the operators know exactly how much salt is being dispensed out of the truck. Before calibration, operators really had no idea how much salt they were using, which often led to the overuse of salt.
- Operators can increase or decrease the amount of salt we put out depending on the type of storm.
- We typically dispense between 250-300 pounds of salt per lane mile.
Coating Rock Salt with Liquid Salt Brine
We apply liquid salt brine to the rock salt before it is dispensed out of the back of the truck in order to:
- Reduce the salt scatter as it hits the pavement, keeping the salt in the roadway, and reducing the amount needed. Without coating the rock salt, as much as 30% of the rock salt could end up bouncing to the side of the road.
- Activate the salt faster
Mechanical Snow Removal
We plow as much of the snow/slush/ice off the roadway as possible before salting. This way the salt is just working on the residual snow/ice that the plow can’t get.
Salting Based on Road Type and Terrain
We don’t salt every road in the city but prioritize main collector level roads, around schools, the hospital, intersections and major inclines, thus reducing the amount of salt we use throughout the entire city.