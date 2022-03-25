Prepare for detours and road closures on Verona’s southeast side starting next month as the city plans upgrades to increase safety along Hwys. PB and M as nearby Costco nears completion.
Work along the corridors will be split into five phases, and will run from April until August. Two intersections will receive the most work, with the U.S. Hwy. 18-151 eastbound ramps receiving a new traffic signal and a northbound right turn lane, as well as a modified right-turn lane on the off-ramp to Hwy. PB; and the intersection of Hwys. M and PB will receive a new traffic signal and extended right and left turn lanes.
Hwy. PB at American Way will also be under construction this summer, as an extended left turn lane is added on American Way as part of the Costco public improvement projects. The $13.7 million, 16,000 square foot Costco store project broke ground last fall and is expected to be completed by fall 2022.
Costco received $2 million in tax-increment financing from the city to pay for upgrades to nearby intersections and the U.S. 18-151 off-ramp to Hwy. PB.
The first phase of the construction project between April and May will focus on the U.S. 18-151 ramps, and will result in the closure of the off-ramp onto Hwy. PB for two weeks. During that time, traffic will be able to access the E. Verona Avenue and McKee Road off-ramps to the north.
During the first phase, Hwy. PB will have single lane closures on both sides of the road.
The second phase, scheduled to run from May to June, will affect Hwy. PB northbound at the Hwy. M intersection. Right turns coming from the north on Hwy. PB onto eastbound Hwy. M will be restricted for a month, with a detour planned for American Way and Thousand Oak Trail.
Hwy. M will be the focus of the third phase, running during June and July, with the highway being closed from Hwy. PB to approximately 1,000 feet to the west for an estimated six weeks. Travelers on either side of Hwy. PB will not be able to drive on the far-right lanes of the road during that phase, and travelers off of Hwy. M will not be allowed to turn right onto northbound Hwy. PB.
Stages four and five, which run from July through August, will affect single lanes as construction crews extend the existing left turn lanes.
The city will host a public information meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, over Zoom. Interested attendees can join by using the webinar ID 871 5303 0513, and there is no password required to access the meeting.
For more information, visit the city’s website at ci.verona.wi.us, or call the public works department at (608) 845-6695.