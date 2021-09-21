Ice Age Trail Alliance is one of nearly a dozen recipients to get Dane County grant funds to assist with the maintenance and promotion of the trail.

The grant awards, given to 10 organizations throughout Dane County that are focused on environmental conservation, restoration and educational projects, were announced in a Tuesday, Sept. 21, news release. The grants are given out through the county’s Environmental Council, and total $11,163 for 2021.

Ice Age Trail Alliance, which serves the entire stretch of the 1,000-mile historic trail that weaves through the state, will receive $2,500 for purchasing brush mowers and blades through the Alliance’s Dane County volunteer chapter to maintain segments in the area, and $1,000 to purchase hand tools, seed collection supplies and signage for volunteer events to promote park usage, the news release states.

“By partnering together, our community can advance efforts to improve and conserve our outdoor spaces, which have become increasingly important during the pandemic,” Dane County executive Joe Parisi said in the release. “We look forward to the positive impact these projects will have on the Dane County community.”

The Ice Age Trail Alliance was also awarded grant funding last year to remove invasive buckthorn and honeysuckle from a portion along the trail, and to purchase a brush mower to keep the trails clear. Two other Verona-area entities were also awarded grant funding last year, the Town of Verona to help develop its prairie at the town hall, and Upper Sugar River Watershed Association to remove invasive species.

Funding for the grants comes from the county’s Land and Water Legacy Initiative and donations from local businesses, including the American Transmission Company and the Madison Gas and Electric Foundation, the release said. To be eligible, recipients must provide matching funds to complete the projects.

