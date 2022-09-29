Local candidates’ answers available online

The Nov. 8 fall election is fast approaching, and local candidates have responded to questions from the League of Women Voters of Dane County. Their unedited responses, as well as information about county, city, and school district referenda, are available online at Vote411.org and lwvdanecounty.org.
People Can visit myvote.wi.gov or their municipality’s website to learn about local early voting locations, dates and hours.
To learn which candidates are on their ballot, find contact information for their municipal clerk, request or track their absentee ballot, or find their polling place for Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters can visit myvote.wi.gov. Vote411.org will display candidate and referendum information based on the voter’s address.
The League of Women Voters of Dane County website, lwvdanecounty.org, also has information about voting, voter photo ID, and voter registration. For more information, call the nonpartisan Voter Helpline at 608-285-2141.
Virtual public issues forum Oct. 10
From 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin is hosting a free virtual public issues forum - “Protect Your Right to Vote: Proposed Election Laws,” where panelists will discuss proposed election law changes, recent court decisions, and the effect on voters.
Registration is required to participate via Zoom. For more information, visit lwvdanecounty.org or email program@lwvdanecounty.org.