The Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District is looking to build a second pressurized water sewer near two of the area’s most popular hiking trails, as it looks to accommodate the City of Verona’s growth in population.
The sewerage district has four route alternatives for the construction of a force main on the city’s eastern site. All four route alternatives would start approximately a third of a mile south from where the Ice Age National Scenic Trail and the Military Ridge Trail intersect just east of Old Hwy. PB; and would end on either side of Hwy. 18-151 near Goose Lake. Two of the routes would run along Military Ridge Trail and go north adjacent to Maple Grove Drive, while the other two would go south of the bypass, running along the Ice Age Trail for a short segment and then jutting off into Town of Verona land near the airport.
A pressurized force main pushes sewerage through challenging topography such as hills and ridges to the district’s pumping station, with waste from Verona going to the Nine Springs Treatment Plant just south of the City of Monona. One force main is already in use for Verona and the southern side of Madison, which was built in 1995.
The first public meeting will be held virtually at 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, where staff will share background information on the project. People interested in attending can register for the Zoom meeting at madsewer.org.
The sewerage district plans will then hold two additional informational meetings, both at times currently undetermined, where alternates will be discussed in detail and ecological impacts will be shared before a final route is chosen and presented at the final meeting.
The city finished its east interceptor project in conjunction with the sewerage district and Dane County Parks in November, as 60 year old lines were replaced with 16,500 feet of larger lines that could handle more sewerage as the population on the city’s southern side continues to grow. The project drew the ire of nearby residents, as it resulted in clearings nearly 100 feet wide at some points along the Ice Age Trail.
Part of that project also included the paving of a new multi-use path along the Ice Age Trail segment.