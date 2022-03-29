The Verona Press sent a questionnaire to candidate Chad Kemp, who is running for a two-year term as a City of Verona District 1 alder. Kemp is running for his third term after being first elected in 2018 and winning re-election unopposed in 2020.
Candidates were asked to limit their answers to 50 words, with an exception of two questions up to 100 words. Responses may have been trimmed to meet word requirements.
Age: 42
Family: Two sons and one daughter Elliott (13), Kellen (10), Noelle (7), Partner: Rebecca with her son Eli (13)
Occupation: Trial Attorney at Gingras, Thomsen & Wachs in Madison.
Lived in the city since: Moved back while completing Law School in October, 2007.
Political experience: Member of the Verona City Council since 2018. Current City Council President, Chair of City of Verona Finance Committee, Public Works Committee
Notable affiliations: State Bar of Wisconsin; Dane County Bar Association; American Bar Association; Wisconsin Association For Justice; Wisconsin Association of African-American Lawyers; Verona Area Swim Team – Board Member; Little John’s – Board Member
Essay questions
Why are you running?
I’m running because I am passionate about public service and serving the city of Verona. There is much that we have accomplished, but I believe that Verona is in the process of moving from a small town to a larger metropolitan suburb. I want to continue my work on the council ushering in responsible economic growth that brings economic opportunity, responsible housing growth, and retail choices for our citizens. I also want to continue to work on environmental sustainability, while at the same time maintaining city services and holding the line responsible spending.
What are the biggest challenges or opportunities for the city in the next two years?
The challenges are always passing a budget that allows us to maintain the city services that the citizens have come to expect, while at the same time not raising taxes. This has not been an easy task, but we have been able to do that while paying down debt.
What are you most proud of during your time on the council, or what are you looking forward to working on?
I am most proud of working with my colleagues and the city staff on passing budgets that have maintained and improved services while at the same time doing our best to keep the city’s share of the tax bill as neutral as possible.
The Verona area will continue to grow. Where and how do you think development should take place?
I have always been a proponent of continuing to work on redeveloping Verona’s downtown and making it as walkable and bikeable as possible.There are a number of projects that are currently in development that will give citizens more opportunities to shop, eat and enjoy the city.
In times of tight budgets and rising costs, how should the city prioritize what services are essential?
Certainly the main charge of city government is to maintain safety. It goes without saying that ensuring that we have a premier Police and Fire Department. We need to make sure that our Public Works and Sewer Departments are running smoothly and they continue to have the necessary funds to improve the services that the provide to our fast growing city. As a parent of young children that have lived their entire lives in Verona, it’s essential continue to take care of our city parks and recreation department as well and provide opportunities for everyone in the community.
Some Town of Verona residents are upset over recent annexations of town land into city property. How do you feel the city has dealt fairly with town residents and elected officials about annexation?
While I understand the frustration of many of the residents of the Town of Verona, the continued growth of the city will require additional, reasonably prices housing options. This change is hard and I am empathetic to that. The city has been forthright throughout the process.