The Verona Press sent a questionnaire to candidate Kate Cronin, who is running for a two-year term as a City of Verona District 3 alder. Cronin is running for her third term after being first elected to the council in 2018.
Candidates were asked to limit their answers to 50 words, with an exception of two questions up to 100 words. Responses may have been trimmed to meet word requirements.
Kate Cronin
Age: 49
Occupation: Alzheimer’s Disease Prevention Clinical Trials Research Manager
Lived in the district since: In District 3 since 2003, in the City of Verona since 2002.
Political experience: Two terms as District 3 Alder; Library Board member, EMS Commission Board member, Finance Committee member
Notable affiliations: Volunteer with Badger Prairie Needs Network, Volunteer with Little John’s, Little Free Library steward
Essay questions
Why are you running?
I feel that I have more to contribute. I believe I can continue to provide a voice that advocates for making Verona welcoming to all who want to make Verona home, which includes young people, single people, seniors and those whose earnings are below the median income for Verona.
What are the biggest challenges or opportunities for the city in the next two years?
Managing Verona’s growth and affordable housing.
What are you most proud of during your time on the council, or what are you looking forward to working on?
I am proud to have contributed to reducing the city’s debt burden while maintaining high quality city services, without causing large increases in property taxes. I strongly advocated for adding Sunday hours to the Verona Public Library and I introduced the resolution for No Mow May. I hope to work on finding creative solutions for affordable housing options that can include home ownership, perhaps by the creation of a city-level housing trust fund which could allow us to partner with non-profit organizations who could apply for low or zero percent interest loans to build affordable housing units for residents.
The Verona area will continue to grow. Where and how do you think development should take place?
I always advocate for high density and infill development rather than sprawl. Infill development is limited, so we as a community should be deliberate of how, where and when we develop land adjacent to the city. Just because we can, doesn’t mean we should. Sprawl keeps people dependent on cars.
In times of tight budgets and rising costs, how should the city prioritize what services are essential?
Historically, if you look at our budgets, the largest portion of our tax dollars goes to public safety and public works. While we need to maintain these services, I would argue that other services such as the Verona Public Library, the Verona Senior Center, the programs offered through Verona Recreation and maintaining our public parks and pathways are equally important and should not be first to see budget cuts in tight times. As much as we need police and fire and well-maintained roads and sewers, we also need books and art and recreation opportunities. Balance is key.
Some Town of Verona residents are upset over recent annexations of town land into city property. How do you feel the city has dealt fairly with town residents and elected officials about annexation?
From a legal standpoint I do not believe any annexation was handled inappropriately. However, I do feel that the voices of Town of Verona residents were not given equal weight.