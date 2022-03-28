The Verona Press sent a questionnaire to candidate Luke Diaz who is running for a two-year term as the City of Verona mayor. Diaz is running for his third term as mayor, after being first elected in 2018 and winning re-election unopposed in 2020.
Candidates were asked to limit their answers to 50 words, with an exception of two questions up to 100 words. Responses may have been trimmed to meet word requirements.
Age: 40
Family: Cheryl (wife) and Tristan (Son)
Occupation: Quality Assurance Specialist/Technical Writer
Lived in the city since: 2012
Political experience: Verona Alder 2012 - 2018; Verona Mayor 2018 - present
Notable affiliations: Endorsed by the Wisconsin League of Conservation voters
Essay questions
Why are you running?
I'm running so that we can keep our sense of community even as we grow. As Mayor, I've supported our current downtown and have helped make changes to improve it. As Mayor I’ve worked to support public parks, environmental sustainability, projects that create jobs, and middle class housing. I’ve worked for responsible spending, increased transparency in city government, and reduced city borrowing. For example, the 2022 city budget included no borrowing. I want Verona to be a great place to live for every Verona resident.
What are the biggest challenges or opportunities for the city in the next two years?
The biggest opportunity and challenge we have is continuing the progress in our downtown. We have a lot of great businesses in our downtown, but we need to make sure the projects on West Verona Avenue get finished. Our downtown should also have something to offer for all Verona residents.
What are you most proud of during your time on the council, or what are you looking forward to working on?
I’m proud of the redevelopment at the former Sugar Creek Elementary because it’s going to feature a 2-plus acre park and will function as a wonderful community gathering space. It’ll include restaurants and places for people to live. I’m also proud of the land purchase near the Ice Age Trail.
The Verona area will continue to grow. Where and how do you think development should take place?
It’s important that we evaluate each development and make sure it’ll add something positive to our community. For specifics, business development will likely be in one of our business parks. New residential development, like middle class single family homes, will likely take place in the northern part of the city.
In times of tight budgets and rising costs, how should the city prioritize what services are essential?
It’s important that the city adequately fund each city department because together all city employees help to make Verona a great place to live. Furthermore, rising costs show how important it is to be fiscally responsible and limit the accumulation of debt as much as possible.
Some Town of Verona residents are upset over recent annexations of town land into city property. How do you feel the city has dealt fairly with town residents and elected officials about annexation?
We’re lucky to live in a city where employers continue to add jobs; however, the people filling the new jobs will need somewhere to live. The plans for the city, which town officials are aware of, have the city expanding north. The town has numerous ongoing development projects planned and in progress, it’s clear they plan to develop. The difference between city and town development is that development in the city will include homes middle class people can actually afford. Despite disagreements, the city and developers for these projects have made changes to address concerns raised by the town.