The Verona Press sent a questionnaire to candidate Mara Helmke, who is running for a two-year term as a City of Verona District 2 alder. Helmke is running for her first term after being first appointed to a seat in 2021.
Candidates were asked to limit their answers to 50 words, with an exception of two questions up to 100 words. Responses may have been trimmed to meet word requirements.
Mara Helmke
Age: 42
Family: Husband (Tony) and two children (ages 14 & 11)
Occupation: Operations Manager for Sister District
Lived in the city since: 2008
Political experience: District 2 Alder since 2021
Notable affiliations: Active member and leader of the Verona Action Team; Active member of Dane County Moms Demand Action, including leading advocacy meetings with state legislators; Active member and leader of Sister District Wisconsin.
Essay questions
Why are you running?
I am running for the Common Council because, as a resident of 13 years, I appreciate what our city offers, the value our citizens bring to our city, and want to be a representative for my district who will listen and be proactive in addressing issues our city is facing.
What are the biggest challenges or opportunities for the city in the next two years?
The development happening in Verona in the next two years will provide a great opportunity to create spaces (restaurants, stores, entertainment) that will draw people to Verona while also creating opportunities for our own residents. There will be challenges that come along with this, like balancing the influx of large and small businesses, as well as keeping these new spaces affordable to small businesses.
Another opportunity we have as more development is brought forth is leading the way to have an environmentally sustainable community, by having electric car charging stations and solar panels.
What are you most proud of during your time on the council, or what are you looking forward to working on?
I am proud of the conversation I encouraged to allow for a potential new restaurant to extend its outside eating hours on weekends. I believe that showing flexibility as a Council will be important in drawing new businesses to our community, especially as we can set businesses up for success.
The Verona area will continue to grow. Where and how do you think development should take place?
I think that we should consider all aspects of the Verona area when we think about development, knowing that each opportunity would require its own evaluation. I would like to consider existing buildings and spaces that could be repurposed or redeveloped to drive consumers to our downtown or surrounding areas.
In times of tight budgets and rising costs, how should the city prioritize what services are essential?
All our city services are essential, however the city will need to prioritize public safety services, like fire, EMS, and police, which require no interruptions in service with other services that are highly utilized by our community like the Library, Senior Center, and Parks & Recreation. Having conversations and listening sessions with City residents will be key in making these strategic decisions about how to allocate funding.
Some Town of Verona residents are upset over recent annexations of town land into city property. How do you feel the city has dealt fairly with town residents and elected officials about annexation?
I believe that the process for how annexation of the Town land could be completed was decided upon many years ago and that the City has acted according to the agreement.