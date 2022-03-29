The Verona Press sent a questionnaire to candidate Rye Kimmett, who is running for a two-year term as a City of Verona District 2 alder. Kimmett is running for her first term after being first appointed to a seat in 2021.
Candidates were asked to limit their answers to 50 words, with an exception of two questions up to 100 words. Responses may have been trimmed to meet word requirements.
Age: 32
Family: Partner & 2 kiddos
Occupation: Owner of Kismet Books
Lived in the city since: 2015
Political experience: None
Notable affiliations: None
Essay questions
Why are you running?
Verona is growing and changing quickly. I want to be a part of making sure that growth is equitable and forward thinking.
What are the biggest challenges or opportunities for the city in the next two years?
More affordable housing and public transit options for our growing population. Revitalization and growth of our downtown.
What are you most proud of during your time on the council, or what are you looking forward to working on?
I’m still new but I am excited to work this year on keeping the Verona Graded School under city ownership and find a tenant that honors the educational history of the building and keeps it a place for the entire community.
The Verona area will continue to grow. Where and how do you think development should take place?
We currently have a lot of development in the works. The council has and will continue to prioritize more affordable housing. Our next big push should be to bring new life to our downtown.
In times of tight budgets and rising costs, how should the city prioritize what services are essential?
This is a difficult question and I feel most folks will have differing opinions. I intend to move forward with a mind toward impact and long term consequences.
Some Town of Verona residents are upset over recent annexations of town land into city property. How do you feel the city has dealt fairly with town residents and elected officials about annexation?
We took input from the town very seriously and understand their frustration. At the end of the day the Marty family wants to develop their property and that is their right.