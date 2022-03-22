The Verona Press sent questionnaires to both candidates for a two-year term as supervisor for the Seat 3 in the Town of Verona. The candidates, incumbent Phyllis Wiederhoeft, who is seeking her second term, and challenger Mike Duerst, who spent 10 years on the board before losing a re-election bid last spring, are running for the seat. Candidates were asked to limit their answers to 50 words, with an exception of two questions up to 100 words.

Responses may have been trimmed to meet word requirements.