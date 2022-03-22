The Verona Press sent questionnaires to both candidates for a two-year term as supervisor for the Seat 4 in the Town of Verona. Both candidates running for the seat, landscape business owner Deborah Paul and stay-at-home mother of two Kirsten Witte, are newcomers to the board, as current supervisor Douglas Maxwell has declined to seek re-election. Candidates were asked to limit their answers to 50 words, with an exception of two questions up to 100 words.

Responses may have been trimmed to meet word requirements.