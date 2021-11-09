Verona is in line for more development in the near future, with a goal of Mayor Luke Diaz to make single family homes in the city more affordable and less exclusive.
The Common Council approved three resolutions at its Monday, Nov. 8, meeting that will bring some changes, including tax-incremental financing (TIF) and development plans of the former Sugar Creek Elementary School site, and annexing some Town of Verona land that has caused concerns for a group of town residents.
In addition to approving the TIF, the council approved an agreement with the Marty Century Family Farm to annex around 148 acres of land north of County PD and west of Shady Oak Lane, to include Shady Oak Lane, with eventual plans to develop 400 units of housing. The agreement includes language about anticipated infrastructure, utility and transportation improvements, and conduit requirements for future vehicle charging stations in single family homes.
The Plan Commission had voted 7- 0 on Nov. 1 to recommend annexation, despite concerns from town residents about how the development would increase traffic, destroy farmland, damage the floodplain, and allow urban sprawl. A smaller group made similar comments at Monday night’s meeting, including John Senseman, a Shady Oak Lane resident who spoke during the public comment period about his disappointment with the Plan Commission decision.
“I was here last week – this place was packed and the reason it's not tonight is because everybody was so upset by the fact it apparently didn't make any difference what they had to say,” he said.
Brad Legried, who lives in the Shady Oak Lake area, said he’s lived there for more than 30 years, and he and many residents have done so because of the rural atmosphere.
“The open fields, the beautiful vistas, the wooded areas – these were the qualities that drew us there many years ago and these are the same qualities that keep us there year after year,” he said. “The development would wreak havoc on the rural and natural beauty of the area. Too many houses are cramped into too small an area, and it’s not sightly.”
Addressing public concerns about too much housing density in potential new developments, Diaz noted there are no multi-family housing planned, making it less dense than “many city neighborhoods.”
“This isn't dense for a city neighborhood,” he said. “I want to be understanding and respectful of town residents and I understand it's a lot more dense than the town, but for me, this just comes down to I don't want housing to be exclusive in Verona.”
Diaz said when he evaluates developers, he looks at what it’s going to do for the community above all else.
“Ultimately we’re at a place now where I think single-family home prices are too high,” he said. “And if we do not build more houses, the simple law of supply and demand is going to make the prices go up even more. I definitely don't want Verona to be an exclusive community, and I don't think Verona residents want it, and I don't think seniors want to be priced out of their homes.”
The annexation agreement, which required a supermajority of six votes, passed 7-1, with Ald. Kate Cronin (Dist. 3) voting no.
Developments coming
Much less controversial were two development agreements unanimously approved by the council. After a brief closed session, the council approved development and TIF agreements with Steve Brown Apartments and the Alexander Company for the redevelopment of the former Sugar Creek/New Century School sites, located at 420 Church Ave.
The council had approved the Sugar Creek redevelopment plans in July, which include a 10,000-square foot commercial space and 232 apartment units spread over nine buildings – some of which are priced at market rate and some deemed affordable based on 30-60% of the county median income. The development on West Verona Avenue sandwiched between Marietta and Legion Street will include a more than 2-acre park and the renovation of the historic New Century School building.
The Steve Brown Apartment plan would add 132 apartment units and 10,000 square feet, while the Alexander Company’s plan is for 100 apartment units at the site, located at 420 Church Ave.
The board also approved a development/TIF agreement with Northpointe Development for the redevelopment of Klassik property located at 410/420 West Verona Ave.
According to the agreement, Northpointe plans to construct an affordable housing project on the property, which is also receiving tax credits as a qualified affordable housing project from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority. The project will be a condominium, with one unit in the condominium containing all of the residential rental units and the other containing commercial rental space.