There will be plenty of familiar names on the ballot in the greater Verona area in the April 2022 election.

Most elected officials whose seats are up for re-election in both the city and town of Verona, the Verona Area School District and the area’s Dane County Board of Supervisors representation areas indicated to the Press last week they were intending to run for another term. The one exception is Douglas Maxwell, who will step back from his Fourth Supervisor seat in the Town of Verona next spring, citing his age as his reason for not running for a fourth term.

The spring election will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. If a primary election is needed to narrow the number of candidates running for the same seat down to two for the April election, it’ll be held on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Prospective candidates could officially start campaigning on Wednesday, Dec. 1, the first day when nomination papers can be circulated. All nomination materials required to be on the ballot, which differ by municipality, must be turned in no later to the respective clerk’s office than 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4.

In the City of Verona, all incumbent elected officials other than Ald. Kate Cronin in District 3 returned phone calls from the Press stating they intended to run again. In the Town of Verona, incumbent Third Supervisor Phyllis Wiederhoeft did not immediately answer a phone call from the Press.

The city will have more races on the ballot than usual this year, as both District 2 Alds. Katie Kohl and Charlie Ryan resigned from the council within two months of one another and the council has since appointed two people to the seats. Often, when a governing body appoints a person to a vacant seat, that seat then goes up for re-election in the next cycle.

The Verona Area School District will also have seats filled by two appointees who have been selected for the board within the last six months going up for re-election. Those seats, a City of Fitchburg seat held by Nicole Vafadari, and an At-Large seat held by Joe Hanes, were set to be up for re-election regardless of the resignations earlier this year by Amy Almond and Noah Roberts.

Both incumbents Vafadari and Hanes have indicated they will run for the seats, which was a question asked of them and other applicants during the appointment process.

For the Dane County Board of Supervisors, incumbent representative Mike Bare has also registered for re-election, but if he wins re-election, he’ll represent a smaller piece of the greater Verona area than he does now. As a part of redistricting, the northwestern corner of the Town of Verona will be assigned to District 29, which is a majority-rural district that stretches up to Dane County’s northern border in the towns of Dane and Vienna.

David Ripp, who currently represents District 29, filed paperwork with the county on Friday, Dec. 3, declaring his interest in running for another term but didn’t immediately answer a phone call from the Press.

City of Verona

Of the five incumbents on the ballot this spring, two will have never run for election, while most others are running for their third or more consecutive term.

Mayor Luke Diaz will be running for his third consecutive two-year term as mayor, after first winning in 2018 against former school board president Dennis Beres. He told the Press his platform is the same as previous years if re-elected: A commitment to building community spaces, preserving natural areas and encouraging sustainability and keeping the city fiscally responsible and preventing loading off debt to future councils and city leadership.

“I think the city’s in a lot better shape budget-wise than we have been in the past few years, but we were able to put no debt on the 2021 budget and I think that’s really going to help,” he said. “Eventually it has to be paid off, and you’re obligating future councils and future members of the public through property taxes to pay for that. If we can avoid that, we can put the city in a much more sound financial shape.”

Ald. Chad Kemp (D-1) will also be running for his third term on the council, after first being elected in 2018. Kemp told the Press he’d like to continue to see the city pay down its debt while keeping the development momentum going.

“I’ve had a few terms under my belt, and I want to continue doing the good work we’ve been doing for the citizens of Verona,” he said. “I’d like to also keep making options with respect to shopping, restaurants, things of that nature for citizens in the city as well.”

Ald. Evan Touchett (D-4), one the council’s longest-tenured members with a decade of experience, also told the Press he planned to run again because he enjoys serving the city as a council member, but openly encouraged people who were interested in serving the city from his district to run against him.

“I enjoy serving the community by being on council,” he said. “If someone wants to run against me, I’m very happy with that. Not because of the competition, but because there’s actual interest because right now we can’t even get people to volunteer. It’s tragic.”

Both appointees from District 2, Rye Kimmett and Mara Helmke, also plan to run after only a few months on the council apiece.

Kimmett told the Press that there’s more work to be done than she could have accomplished in a few months’ time and wants to focus on bringing more affordable housing and transit options to make Verona more liveable.

“I know development is a hot-button issue, but I feel like we definitely need more diverse housing options for folks in Verona as we grow,” she said. “I’d also really like to work on extending the public transport that we have in Fitchburg to more than just two or three stops a day, especially since we’re growing. Public transit makes all the difference for a lot of families.”

Helmke said she wants to use the election cycle to get to know constituents better, and would like to be a part of helping the city grow in a thoughtful way.

“There isn’t a lot of housing options to grow through the housing market,” she said. “If you’re starting at a starter home and want to move up, there’s not a lot of options. So (I want to be) understanding of what that will look like, and how we can be a community that people want to live in.”

Town of Verona

After nearly eight years on the Town of Verona board, Maxwell is hanging it up for good.

Maxwell, who was appointed to the Fourth Supervisor seat in 2015 and has run three successful re-election campaigns, said that he’s decided to step back as he’s gotten older.

“When you reach 81 and your body starts to tell you to tell you you’re getting older, and your mind tells you you’re getting older, it’s really time to let other people step up and serve the town,” he told the Press.

Maxwell said he’s proud of the work he’s done to help the town’s mill rate stay relatively stable and keep its debt load at zero, while maintaining access to basic services, as well as bringing growth to the town through seven new subdivisions in seven years.

“People think it’s a lot, but we needed it to maintain our financial stability,” he said.

In 2020, another long-time town supervisor, Manfred Enburg, left the town board partly due to his older age. At that time, Enburg and Maxwell had been deciding between themselves who wanted to step back, with neither wanting to leave the town with two open spots on the board that needed to be filled.

Verona Area School District

Both incumbents for the Verona Area Board of Education are hoping to win their first election this spring.

Vafadari, the incumbent for the City of Fitchburg seat, ran in a six-way race for three At-Large seats in the April 2021 election, coming in fifth of sixth people on the ballot. Vafadari was later appointed to Almond’s seat, which Almond resigned from after 16 years on the board around a month after her daughter graduated from high school.

Vafadari told the Press she decided to run for re-election because she feels the board has started “good work” around its new policies and means of ensuring student success through results-driven reports, and she wants to keep being a part of that process.

“I really believe we’re headed in the right direction of doing what’s actually important for students, and frankly, what the stakeholders of the school district – AKA parents and taxpayers – want to see,” she said. “I just want to keep attaching my name, and my time, and my work to those goals.”

Hanes, who was appointed an At-Large seat in the start of November, said his highest priority if elected would be to provide teacher support and to ensure the board’s direction is one that will allow the district to retain the teachers it has and to attract new ones.

Hanes told the Press that he thinks the current climate surrounding education has made it one that is anxious, especially for teachers and staff.

“The highest priority for me is making sure our teachers are supported, and making sure we have their backs on any of these issues that come up,” he said. “I believe that the role of the board is to set the direction and set the mission of the district, and to empower our administrators to execute that. I trust our administrative staff to execute that.”

Dane County

Bare said while it’s been a tumultuous two years in his first term as a county board supervisor, he's running for a second term because he feels there’s more work to be done.

Bare said he feels the first priority of the county will be responsibility allocating the remainder of its millions in federal relief dollars to those who need it most such as those who are experiencing food or housing insecurity, as well as having a strong public health response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve done millions of dollars of relief already, but about half of that allocation is still left over, so there’s work to be done there,” he said.

Bare was first elected in April 2020 after former board supervisor and Verona Area High School social studies teacher Jason Knoll declined to run for another term. Prior to being on the county board, Bare was an alder for the City of Verona Common Council member of the city’s Plan Commission.

Bare said it’s also a goal of his to preserve land in the greater Verona area, especially as the county continues to see large population growth and developments. The county has purchased multiple pieces of land in the Verona area in the past few years, including an area near the Badger Mill Creek, a 20-acre parcel of land near Reddan Park and another 40-acre parcel in the Town of Verona in November that will be used to connect portions of the Ice Age Trail.

“Projects like that I’m excited about, and as the county grows – and it’s growing very quickly – we certainly need to be thinking about conservation and preserving natural resources that are around us,” he said.

