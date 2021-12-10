Residents with collection service through the city contract will receive new Pellitteri carts during the week starting Monday, Dec. 13. If you do not get your Pellitteri carts delivered during this week, call Pellitteri at 608-257-4285 on Monday, Dec. 20.
Information packets will be included with your new carts. Do not use the Pellitteri carts until after your final Waste Management refuse and recycling date(s).
Through Dec. 31, the Verona Public Works department is asking residents to:
- - Continue to follow the collection schedule using Waste Management carts until Dec. 28
- - Residents with green week recycling collection should not put items in their yellow-topped WM recycling cart after their final recycling pick-up (Dec. 20/21). These residents should begin to place recyclables in the blue Pellitteri recycling cart.
- - Pellitteri carts should not be put out at the curb until Pellitteri begins collection in January. Waste Management will not collect from Pellitteri carts.
- - Leave both of your WM carts out after your final collection in December (27th/28th). The empty carts will be taken that week. If there is a snow event, please make sure the carts are off the street so the plows can clear the roads.
- - If your WM carts have not been taken by the end of the day on Dec. 31, call them at 888-960-0008.
Starting in January, people should use the new Pellitteri collection map that came with the brown and blue carts to determine your new collection day or visit pellitteri.com/pages/city-of-verona.
Most residents will have a new collection day when every-other-week recycling collection begins the week of Jan. 10. The entire city will have the same recycling week.
On recycling weeks, put your recycling bin out with your refuse bin on your collection day. If you have extra recycling that first week due to the schedule change, call Pellitteri at 608-257-4285 to arrange for extra recycling pick-up, or bring excess cardboard to the Public Works drop-off site.