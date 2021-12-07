New refuse and recycling carts are on their way to Verona residents later this month.
Starting the week of Dec. 13, Pellitteri will be delivering new refuse and recycling carts through Saturday, Dec. 18. Information will be placed within the cart that all residents need to read to review their new collection day and items collected as part of the contact with Pellitteri.
Information can also be found on the Pellitteri website that is specific to the City of Verona at pellitteri.com/pages/city-of-verona. Please note the Pellitteri carts should not be placed curbside for collection until January 2022. The schedules and route collection map are located on the Pellitteri website. Any questions can be directed to Pellitteri at 608-257-4285.
Residents along Whalen Road and Basswood Avenue should look at the detailed maps to verify their collection day.
Waste Management will begin collecting their refuse and recycling carts on Tuesday Dec. 28. Please have carts empty and out curbside on the night of Monday Dec. 27 and leave them out as collection will continue through Dec. 30.
If carts are not empty, they will not be collected. Please contact Waste Management at 888-960-0008 if your carts have not been removed by the end of the day on Dec. 30.