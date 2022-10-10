Parisi introduces 2023 budget

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi introduced his 2023 budget proposal last week, laying out plans to prioritize investments in housing, mental health supports, restorative justice and conservation, among other initiatives.
According to an Oct. 3 county news release, the $834 million dollar spending plan would increase taxes on the average Madison home by about $30, a levy increase of 5.97% in a budget that “builds on successful county initiatives while exploring new opportunities to make a substantive difference for individuals and families.”
The budget includes $900,000 to start work on three energy saving projects at county facilities next year, including the Badger Prairie campus in Verona, to further reduce the county’s natural gas usage and emissions.
“My 2023 budget continues progressive investments in our quality of life and pairs them with visionary approaches to confronting our challenges,” said Parisi. “It builds upon the years of work we’ve done and advances our approach of putting people and this special place we call home first. Our leadership on water quality, conservation, and outdoor recreation are exemplary and should be the standard bearer for any community that prioritizes clean air to breathe and clean water to drink and recreate in. This budget raises the bar even further.”
The budget process now moves to the Dane County Board of Supervisors, which will review and make amendments to the proposed budget. Meetings of the seven standing committees are scheduled throughout October to hear from the public and county staff on their budget requests.
The County Board will then hold a public hearing on the proposed budget at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 in a hybrid format, with members of the public able to attend in person or virtually. The board anticipates taking public comment on the budget on Nov. 3 before it begins budget deliberations on Nov. 7.
“Determining next year’s budget priorities is among the most important work the County Board does,” said County Board Chair Patrick Miles. “While the decisions we make are for an annual budget, those decisions are investments in our future and are felt for years to come.”
For a schedule of meetings and more information, visit board.countyofdane.com/budget
Budget highlights
- $6 million for the Dane County Affordable Housing Development Fund. Over the last 8 years, the fund has invested over $31 million dollars in projects to support the creation of 2,429 housing units, including more than 2,201 units of affordable housing across Dane County.
- $1.5 million for a Boys and Girls Club of Dane County partnership to develop a new Skilled Trades Training Center to connect and train young people with jobs in the trades.
- More than $484,000 to increase staff at the Behavioral Health Resource Center to enhance excellent response times and customer service standards and increase the center’s presence in the community.
- $500,000 for the Sheriff’s Office to expand its team of mobile crisis workers and an additional $190,000 for civilian vehicles and equipment so staff can directly respond to incidents where a mental health professional is needed to defuse a situation. Sheriff Barrett will reassign more community deputies to work exclusively on mental health in tandem with the new mobile crisis workers to improve outcomes of calls involving behavioral health.
- Creation of the Dane County Department of Justice Reform and Equity, a new department intended as a dedicated, independent resource to bridge agencies within the criminal justice system and lead the county’s next steps on data driven reforms.
- $4.5 million for the development and installation of carbon capture technologies, along with a new position in the Department of Waste and Renewables to work on accelerating our path toward carbon neutrality.
- $900,000 to start work on three energy saving projects at county facilities next year to further reduce Dane County’s natural gas usage and emissions.
- $2 million for the ongoing “Suck the Muck” initiative at Door Creek and its surrounding wetlands to increase flood storage and allow the county to better manage lake levels during periods of high water, trap runoff and sediment, and improve wildlife habitat.
- $3 million for the Yahara Chain of Lakes Sediment Removal Project to continue in the coming year, and adding two more full time dredging positions.
- $10 million to the Dane County Conservation Fund for further acquisitions that help improve water quality and allow opportunities for prairie and wildlife restoration.
- $2.5 million to construct phase two of the Lower Yahara River Trail from Fish Camp County Park through Lake Kegonsa State Park.
- $500,000 for what’s known as the Waucheeta Connector Trail, a connector to the Lower Yahara River Trail that will serve as an alternative to riding along Lake Farm Road.
- $500,000 for the PARC and Ride bike trail grant program, which helps local governments and nonprofits develop trail projects throughout Dane County.
- A new “forever chemical” private well testing program to test wells countywide and get a better sense of the prevalence of PFAS in private drinking water supply.
- 9% inflationary adjustment for the Dane County workforce, sized near the most recent data available on the federal consumer price index.
- $15.6 million for the county’s share of road improvement projects.