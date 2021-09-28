A proposal to build a second ice arena on city land has gotten enthusiastic, but cautious support from alders and the mayor.
The plan remains in the early stages, with many details yet to be worked out. It would essentially duplicate the Verona Ice Arena in Community Park, south of East Verona Avenue, with another facility to the south to open as early as 2023.
It asks for the city to provide land, site work, additional shared parking, up to $3 million in financing for future pledges and a $100,000 donation to kick it off.
Representatives from the arena’s nonprofit governing board, Ice Inc., told the Common Council on Monday, Sept. 28, they will bring more details to the city in the next few weeks. City administrator Adam Sayre told the council the Finance committee -- in the midst of preparing the city’s 2022 budget already -- would likely discuss options at its Oct. 11 meeting and perhaps bring the discussion back to the council Oct. 25.
Ice Inc. president Mike O’Brien told the council the success of youth hockey programs has stretched the arena well beyond its capacity, especially in the evenings, when ice time is precious.
He said a professional fundraiser the board hired expects to be able to raise $3 million within the next year and that the board is no longer in debt, as it was in 2010, when it began holding an annual fundraiser known then as Nest Fest and now called the Hometown Brewdown.
“We’re ready to start asking, but we need to have a knowledge of where the city stands,” O’Brien told the council.
Alders responded with several questions, including how the city might find the money, what it has done for similar facilities, the sorts of community programming the facility makes available beyond its hockey membership and precise timelines for planning and construction. But all indicated they would support some sort of city assistance.
“I think there are some details that need to be worked out, especially with this amount of money and obviously we need to be cognizant of how we protect the public and public funds,” Mayor Luke Diaz said, “but I think this would be a really good thing for the community if we can make it happen and that we should try to do so.”
A history of helping
The city contributed in a similar way to building the original $1.5 million ice arena -- then known as the Eagle’s Nest, for the Southwest Eagles hockey club that funded its construction -- in 1994.
The city has had similar arrangements for other major community facilities, as well, providing site work, such as grading, parking and utilities, plus nominal long-term leases of the land, and in some cases, financing or money up front.
The most recent was the $2 million Verona Area Community Theater building a few hundred feet southwest, on Lincoln Street, where the city provided a $300,000 loan to bridge a financing gap and about $150,000 in site prep. It also helped with two separate projects at Ceniti Park, east of the arena -- the $1.7 million Little League Baseball-Softball Complex and the lacrosse and youth football surface at Connor Field.
Finding the money
Sayre estimated the site work would cost around $225,000 and said the city would likely have to borrow for that, something Mayor Luke Diaz was trying to avoid in his initial 2022 budget plan.
Sayre suggested a five-year state trust fund loan could cover the pledges and noted that the city’s Revolving Loan Fund, created to spur economic development, has about a half-million dollars available.
Ice Inc.’s submission to the city called the arena an “economic development tool,” and indeed, it has been so at times, with the arena hosting regular tournaments that bring out-of-towners to stay for a weekend and even the U.S. Speed Skating’s National Short Track Championships in 2006, 2015, 2016 and 2019. O’Brien told the council many national tournaments require at least two sheets of ice.
The city’s Tourism Commission also governs the distribution of several hundred thousand dollars a year in room taxes from the city’s four hotels, though that fund has taken a major hit since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The money it controls -- 70% of the taxes -- must be spent to promote tourism, whether that be from marketing or supporting community events or facilities.