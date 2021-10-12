The Dane County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, on a new supervisory district map before its regularly scheduled meeting that night.
Following the hearing, the board is expected to take action on approving a new supervisory district map for the next 10 years, according to a county news release.
A nonpartisan county redistricting commission has been soliciting maps from the public for the past month-and-a-half, following the release of 2020 U.S. Census data, and it forwarded three maps to the County Board last week, the county release stated. After the commission presented those options to the Oct. 4 Committee of the Whole of the board, the county’s executive committee narrowed the map choices to one, Option C, which will go to the County Board.
Option C keeps the City of Verona contiguous, along with parts of its planned growth areas to the north, and adds part of the Town of Verona, mostly south of the U.S. 18-151 bypass, within District 32. Most of the northwest section of the Town of Verona is in District 29, which includes the western section of the Town of Middleton, as well as the towns of Springfield, Dane and Vienna.
The current map contains all of the city and town of Verona in District 32.
This is the first time Dane County has handled the redistricting process this way, and “it’s gone well, especially given the condensed timeline and the constraints of the pandemic,” County Board Chair Analiese Eicher wrote in the release.
“This process is more democratic and gives the public a hands-on opportunity in the process by submitting their own maps,” she wrote.
County residents are encouraged to attend the virtual hearing. For information, email the County Board at county_board_recipients@countyofdane.com, call the County Board office at (608) 266-5758, or provide comments online at polco.us/st4gw5 .
The map is available at danecountyplanning.com/Projects/Redistricting and will also be printed and available to view at the Oregon Public Library.