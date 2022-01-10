The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is seeking public comments on planned improvements to the Hwy. 18/151 and West Verona Avenue/Epic Lane interchange.
Construction is anticipated to last from April through August. Temporary closures and detours, including ramp closures, are anticipated on the highway to the Military Ridge State Trail.
According to a WisDOT Jan. 10 news release, the following improvements will enhance safety, reduce traffic congestion, and accommodate past and future growth at interchange:
- Constructing a westbound auxiliary lane from Hwy. 69 to the West Verona Avenue/Epic Lane off-ramp;
- Adding a second exit lane to the westbound West Verona Avenue/Epic Lane off-ramp;
- Adding an additional southbound through lane at the Hwy. 18/151 and West Verona Ave/Epic Lane intersection; and
- Adding a second lane to the eastbound on-ramp from West Verona Avenue/Epic Lane to the existing on-ramp bridge over Hwy. 18/151.
The public is invited to visit the project website at wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/sw/us18151-verona/default.aspx, which includes a narrated presentation about the improvements.
Public input on this project is requested by Feb. 7.
Feedback can be submitted via the comment form on the project website or by contacting WisDOT project manager Steve Porter at 608-243-3366 or steve.porter@dot.wi.gov. Mail written comments to: Steve Porter, 2101 Wright Street, Madison, WI 53704.