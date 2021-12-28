State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein plans to run for the 27th State Senate District this fall, as the longtime holder of the seat is declining to run for another term.

Hesselbein, a Middleton Democrat who has been serving the 80th State Assembly District since 2013, announced her candidacy for the 27th District seat on Thursday, Dec. 16. Her candidacy announcement comes a little more than a week after Sen. Jon Erpenbach (D-West Point) declared he wouldn’t be seeking another term.

"Throughout my time in the Legislature, I have been a champion for our veterans, children and environment," Hesselbein said in a statement shared by the Cap Times. "During my time on the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School Board, Dane County Board and in the state Assembly, my priorities have always been the needs of those I serve, and I look forward to continuing that progress in the state Senate."

Hesselbein recently stepped down as the Assembly’s assistant minority leader ahead of her Senate campaign, and was succeeded by Rep. Kalan Haywood (D-Milwaukee).

The 27th Senate District currently covers most of western Dane County, including all of the city and town of Verona, parts of the City of Fitchburg and the western side of Oregon. The district, which tends to lean Democratic, also covers large swathes of Green, Iowa, Sauk and Columbia counties, stretching all the way up around Lake Delton and as far south as Monticello.

In a news release, Erpenbach thanked the public employees who have assisted him in serving his constituents, as well as his friends, family and staff members who have supported him while being in elected office.

“Representing the 27th Senate District has truly been an honor and I have been humbled by those who have placed their trust in me to represent their values in the legislature for over 20 years,” Erpenbach said.